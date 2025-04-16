Promising Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Today – April 15th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, and Dell Technologies are the three Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are publicly traded shares in companies that develop and provide products, services, or software aimed at protecting computer systems and networks from cyber threats. These companies offer solutions such as firewalls, intrusion detection systems, encryption, and managed security services, making them integral to the global effort against the growing sophistication of cyber attacks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.87. 11,010,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,156,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.28.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $16.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.04. 2,024,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,874. The company has a market cap of $97.92 billion, a PE ratio of 774.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $455.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $379.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.99.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.59. 2,701,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,359,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.07. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94.

