NewEdge Advisors LLC Has $36.10 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,413 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $36,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,824,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,756,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,150,000 after buying an additional 1,392,383 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after buying an additional 1,311,899 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after buying an additional 1,132,527 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,198,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,243,000 after acquiring an additional 932,713 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO opened at $58.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

