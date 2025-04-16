Finward Bancorp Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Finward Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $263.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.38 and its 200 day moving average is $288.53. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $303.39.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

