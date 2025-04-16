KeyCorp Lowers PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Price Target to $185.00

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $211.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PTC from $220.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $147.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.12 and a 200 day moving average of $178.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, research analysts predict that PTC will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 208,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,893 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,113,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $8,858,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

