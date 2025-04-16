iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,047 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Broadview Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 107,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $56,971,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 244.7% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 287,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,554,000 after buying an additional 204,283 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVW stock opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.