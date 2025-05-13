Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Lowered to $184.00 at Truist Financial

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Truist Financial from $185.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. New Street Research upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Digital Realty Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $166.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.65. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 12,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.