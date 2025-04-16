Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Wasatch Advisors LP

Wasatch Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,425,578 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54,551 shares during the period. Globant makes up approximately 3.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 7.95% of Globant worth $734,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Globant by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,080 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $551,506,000 after purchasing an additional 203,472 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,110 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,382,000 after buying an additional 96,257 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 802,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $172,082,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 602,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $129,252,000 after buying an additional 20,365 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Globant by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 554,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $118,807,000 after acquiring an additional 82,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Globant from $248.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Globant from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globant from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globant currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.69.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $108.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.87 and its 200-day moving average is $191.85. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $96.23 and a 1-year high of $238.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $642.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.42 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

