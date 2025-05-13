Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock.

LQDA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

Liquidia stock opened at $15.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.21. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 163.21% and a negative net margin of 765.38%. On average, equities analysts predict that Liquidia will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $80,931.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 570,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,984.57. This represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Adair sold 1,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $25,185.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,501,005.28. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,138 shares of company stock valued at $450,233. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LQDA. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at $25,948,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Liquidia by 2,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 700,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 674,940 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Liquidia by 1,484.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 535,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 501,752 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $5,880,000. Finally, Eversept Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 571,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 433,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

