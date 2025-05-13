FY2026 EPS Estimate for Liberty Energy Lowered by Analyst

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Zacks Research cut their FY2026 earnings estimates for Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Liberty Energy’s FY2027 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Liberty Energy in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

Liberty Energy Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $12.71 on Monday. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $977.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Liberty Energy by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 513,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,743,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 47,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,316,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.19%.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

