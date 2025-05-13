Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Raised to $46.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

LAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Lazard in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NYSE:LAZ opened at $46.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.28. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.97 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.84.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $669.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.39 million. Lazard had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 44.58%. Lazard’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.69%.

In other Lazard news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,041,943.36. This trade represents a 13.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 64,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,940,396.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,758,184.60. The trade was a 27.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 189,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,541 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazard by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,813,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 211,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 5,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 9,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

