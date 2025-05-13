Quebecor FY2026 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

