Quebecor FY2026 EPS Raised by National Bank Financial

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Quebecor in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.51. National Bank Financial currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
