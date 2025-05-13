Cormark Forecasts Sandstorm Gold FY2026 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James set a $9.75 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 7.3%

NYSE SAND opened at $8.17 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

About Sandstorm Gold

(Get Free Report)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.