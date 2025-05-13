Cormark Forecasts Sandstorm Gold FY2026 Earnings

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) – Cormark issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.18 per share.
Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $50.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.61 million.
Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 7.3%
NYSE SAND opened at $8.17 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12 month low of $4.92 and a 12 month high of $8.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.33 and a beta of 0.48.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 399,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 119.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 22,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.
