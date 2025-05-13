Research Analysts Set Expectations for CAE Q1 Earnings

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of CAE in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for CAE’s current full-year earnings is $0.83 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of CAE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CAE from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CAE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:CAE opened at $26.49 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. CAE has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. CAE had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the first quarter valued at about $5,518,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $452,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CAE during the first quarter worth about $11,365,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in CAE by 245.9% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 334,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 237,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in CAE by 15.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,087,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $149,530,000 after buying an additional 822,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

