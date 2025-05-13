FY2026 EPS Estimates for Enerflex Cut by Raymond James

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a research note issued on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.91. The consensus estimate for Enerflex’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2027 earnings at $1.76 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Enerflex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EFX opened at C$10.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.80. Enerflex has a 52 week low of C$6.30 and a 52 week high of C$15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27.

Enerflex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. Insiders have bought a total of 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $69,129 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

