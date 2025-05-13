What is Northland Capmk’s Estimate for AMRK Q1 Earnings?

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $2.11 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on AMRK. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $21.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.58. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $47.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.54). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 27,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.