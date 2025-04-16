GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.62, with a volume of 5365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 4.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.54.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

