Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Shares of Valeo stock opened at $4.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.22.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells products and systems for automakers in France, other European countries, Africa, North America, South America, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

