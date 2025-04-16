Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) fell 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $33.55 and last traded at $33.62. 626,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 1,233,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDW shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Tidewater from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Tidewater Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Tidewater

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

In other news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.11 per share, with a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,208,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,589,753.70. This trade represents a 1.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Tidewater during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Tidewater by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tidewater by 2,018.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

See Also

