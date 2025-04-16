Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Trading Down 5.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.52. 116,315 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 496,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cricut from $3.90 to $3.80 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Cricut in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market cap of $873.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Cricut had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $209.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.41 million. Analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arora Ashish sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $122,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,695,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,251,080. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,009 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,869. 18.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 60,058 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cricut by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Cricut by 6.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 87,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cricut by 296.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 138,385 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Cricut in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

