Short Interest in China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Decreases By 67.5%

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 67.5% from the March 15th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
China Natural Resources Stock Performance
Shares of CHNR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,419. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. China Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.14.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Natural Resources in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
About China Natural Resources
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
Featured Articles
