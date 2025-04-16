Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 9.70 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.90 ($0.13), with a volume of 979528 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.20 ($0.15).

Revolution Beauty Group Stock Down 11.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -345.31, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of £31.66 million, a P/E ratio of -57.70 and a beta of 1.52.

About Revolution Beauty Group

Revolution Beauty is a multi-brand, multi-category, multi-channel, mass beauty innovator with proven global scale. Since its foundation by Adam Minto and Tom Allsworth in 2014, the Group has grown rapidly by establishing a retail footprint of c. 11,000 doors across leading retail chains in the UK, USA and internationally.

