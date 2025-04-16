Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Trading Up 3.6% – Should You Buy?

Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.14 and last traded at C$3.14. Approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 46,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.03.

The company has a market cap of C$119.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Director Stacey Elizabeth Mcdonald purchased 8,500 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$30,481.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 15,920 shares of company stock worth $53,340. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

