Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.28% of Balchem worth $15,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Balchem in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Balchem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Balchem alerts:

Balchem Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $163.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Balchem Co. has a 52-week low of $137.69 and a 52-week high of $186.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.96 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 13.47%. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCPC. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Balchem in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

View Our Latest Report on Balchem

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.