LSV Asset Management Takes Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in JD.com by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,447,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $986,280,000 after buying an additional 13,170,649 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 10,465,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $362,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,885 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,313,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $114,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,418 shares in the last quarter. North of South Capital LLP lifted its holdings in JD.com by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. North of South Capital LLP now owns 2,899,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,536,000 after purchasing an additional 942,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in JD.com by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,432,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,351,000 after purchasing an additional 771,613 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of JD.com in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on JD.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of JD.com to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of JD.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.62.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of JD stock opened at $37.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. JD.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $47.82. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JD.com Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This is an increase from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. JD.com’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

JD.com Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

