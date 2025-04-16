AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Rating Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $75.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 10.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AGCO from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on AGCO from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.30.

NYSE AGCO opened at $84.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. AGCO has a 12 month low of $73.79 and a 12 month high of $121.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.01.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.04). AGCO had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGCO will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in AGCO by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AGCO by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

