Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 206.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Total Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 23,252 shares during the period. Brass Tax Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,040,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 110,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.1% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 1,408,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,650,000 after buying an additional 940,747 shares in the last quarter.

SCHX stock opened at $21.21 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.09.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

