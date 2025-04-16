Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $317,000 Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Advisors Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.73.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $567.08 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $595.17. The company has a market cap of $60.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $572.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,932 shares in the company, valued at $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,101 shares of company stock worth $4,712,045 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

