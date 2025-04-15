Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Purchases Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on April 9th.

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) on 4/9/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/8/2025.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVDA traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, reaching $112.44. The stock had a trading volume of 151,160,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,498,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.33. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. This represents a 17.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.26.

About Representative Greene

Marjorie Taylor Greene (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Greene (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

