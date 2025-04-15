Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Analog Devices stock on March 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.19. 1,358,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,439,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.55. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.65 and a 52-week high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 57.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 126.11%.

Analog Devices declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total transaction of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This trade represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard C. Puccio, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.19, for a total transaction of $836,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,441,928.04. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email [email protected] to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.