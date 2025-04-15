National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:HR Q1 Earnings

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than H&R Real Estate Investment Trust
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Is BlackRock Signaling a Market Rally Despite New Tariffs?
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Microsoft: A Blend of Growth and Value Amid Tariff Concerns
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- 2 Healthcare Recession-Resistant Stocks Unaffected by Tariffs
Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.