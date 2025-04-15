National Bank Financial Estimates TSE:HR Q1 Earnings

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get H&R Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.