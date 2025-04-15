Lafayette Investments Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 30,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 119,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 140,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,314,000 after purchasing an additional 43,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of CHKP stock opened at $220.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $221.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.91. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
