AGP Franklin LLC Invests $6.16 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,162,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up about 3.7% of AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $188.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.79. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.72 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3176 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

