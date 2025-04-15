Jump Financial LLC Grows Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 153.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,636 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $445,883,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,534,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,969 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1,844.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 924,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,265,000 after buying an additional 876,745 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,454,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,391,000 after acquiring an additional 736,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $105,766,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $202.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. This represents a 215.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.0 %

STZ opened at $187.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 50.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.46 and a twelve month high of $265.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -792.16%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

