iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 142,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,497 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.75.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

