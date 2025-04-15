Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $326.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.90.

Humana stock opened at $284.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $265.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.11.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Analysts predict that Humana will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 54.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Humana by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at $2,136,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 12.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Humana by 23.5% in the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

