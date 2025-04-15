Divi (DIVI) Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges

Divi (DIVI) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. One Divi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Divi has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Divi has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $158,188.06 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.43 or 0.00023014 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00005701 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001262 BTC.

Divi Coin Profile

Divi (CRYPTO:DIVI) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 27th, 2018. Divi’s total supply is 4,259,112,029 coins. Divi’s official website is www.diviproject.org. The Reddit community for Divi is https://reddit.com/r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Divi’s official message board is blog.diviproject.org. Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Divi

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate DIVI through the process of mining. Divi has a current supply of 4,258,656,839.5542618. The last known price of Divi is 0.00141188 USD and is down -13.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $140,932.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.diviproject.org/.”

