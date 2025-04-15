Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Holdings Boosted by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,150 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% in the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $108,673,000. Warburton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $78,267,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 10,595,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,147 shares during the period.

DFAC stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.66. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

