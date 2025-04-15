XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 121.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.84, for a total transaction of $10,119,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,381 shares in the company, valued at $42,737,529.04. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $1,153,069.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,698,459.65. This trade represents a 7.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.8 %

JPM stock opened at $234.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $179.20 and a 12-month high of $280.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.43. The company has a market cap of $651.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $264.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

