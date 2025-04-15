CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $3.23 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.74.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $224.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $235.57 and a 200-day moving average of $253.99. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.39 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.