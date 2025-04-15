B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Director Sells C$555,600.00 in Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$555,600.00.

B2Gold Stock Down 1.3 %

B2Gold stock traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$4.65. The stock had a trading volume of 381,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,882,395. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$3.16 and a one year high of C$4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.98.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cormark downgraded B2Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.94.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

