Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $427,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.25 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.53 and a 200-day moving average of $78.42.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.289 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

