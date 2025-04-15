AGP Franklin LLC Purchases Shares of 8,608 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AGP Franklin LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,945,000. CrowdStrike makes up approximately 1.8% of AGP Franklin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,926,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,204,000 after purchasing an additional 342,294 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,204,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,179,000 after purchasing an additional 287,960 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total value of $1,419,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 98,214 shares in the company, valued at $34,857,130.74. The trade was a 3.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 120,801 shares of company stock worth $45,553,642. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $378.66 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $379.36 and its 200-day moving average is $355.99. The company has a market capitalization of $93.86 billion, a PE ratio of 742.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CRWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $506.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.