Bodycote (LON:BOY) Releases Earnings Results

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 48.60 ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Bodycote had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 8.01%.

Bodycote Stock Performance

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 489.60 ($6.46) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £876.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 595.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 603.54. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449.40 ($5.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 774 ($10.21).

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a GBX 16.10 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Bodycote’s payout ratio is 69.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.55) price target on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Report on Bodycote

About Bodycote

(Get Free Report)

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.