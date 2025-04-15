Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Takes $12.04 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super acquired a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 132,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,035,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 20,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,194,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,452,000 after buying an additional 19,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TT Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter worth about $2,881,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Trading Up 3.3 %

CCI opened at $99.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 0.93. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.71%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCI shares. KeyCorp raised Crown Castle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Crown Castle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.88.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

