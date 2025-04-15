Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $487,000 Investment in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,142 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 770.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 99,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 87,672 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in General Motors by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter worth $237,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in General Motors in the third quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 44.7% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,389 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, Director Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $607,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,751.24. This trade represents a 700.12 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $45.05 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200-day moving average is $50.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.17. General Motors had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.39.

View Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.