Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,580 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,121 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays set a $72.00 price target on eBay and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.21.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. This trade represents a 30.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $378,281.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 530,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,709,615.50. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,176 shares of company stock worth $3,111,432 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Trading Up 2.3 %

EBAY opened at $66.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.52 and a twelve month high of $71.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.47 and a 200-day moving average of $64.94.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

