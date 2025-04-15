Analysts Offer Predictions for Olin FY2026 Earnings

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Olin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 13th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov expects that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Olin’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.66%.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OLN. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Olin from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.63.

OLN opened at $20.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

In other Olin news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $203,435.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olin by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,543,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $153,582,000 after buying an additional 467,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Olin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,976,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,413,000 after acquiring an additional 178,145 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,709,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $125,385,000 after purchasing an additional 256,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,201,233 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,202,000 after purchasing an additional 265,745 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Olin by 5,746.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

