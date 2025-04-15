Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Acquires 800,000 Shares of Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX – Free Report) by 160.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Perspective Therapeutics worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 119.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,190,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,812 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perspective Therapeutics by 587.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 97,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Perspective Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,164,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after buying an additional 129,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Perspective Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank started coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Perspective Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Perspective Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31. Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $19.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perspective Therapeutics

In other news, Director Robert F. Williamson III bought 38,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $81,630.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,982 shares in the company, valued at $233,221.48. This trade represents a 53.85 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Johan M. Spoor purchased 22,026 shares of Perspective Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,338.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,017.92. This trade represents a 58.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 115,696 shares of company stock valued at $256,344. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Perspective Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

