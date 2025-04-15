Ally Invest Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ally Invest Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ally Invest Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,777,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,000. Charis Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,443.3% during the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,665 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $264.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.9854 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

