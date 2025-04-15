Radix (XRD) Price Hits $0.0099 on Exchanges

Radix (XRD) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. One Radix coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. Radix has a total market capitalization of $95.72 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded 25.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radix

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 13,116,784,858 coins and its circulating supply is 9,706,013,933 coins. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

